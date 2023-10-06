Heroes Charity Foundation Event Raises Largest Amount In Its History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Heroes Charity Foundation marked its 26th annual event this past week with its largest and most successful year. More than 65 companies sponsored the event to raise much-needed funds for two remarkable charity organizations – Sky High for Kids and Combat Marine Outdoors.“This year's event was a phenomenal success,” said Paul Tyree, Founder and Chairman of the Heroes Charity Foundation.“In total, we raised $160,000 in net proceeds for our two charities!”Sky High is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of devoted staff, board members, and an army of volunteers, who work tirelessly to support children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions. The Sky High for Kids team is saving children through advanced medical studies and healing families who are battling cancer now through their comfort programs.Combat Marine Outdoors provides dream hunts and outdoor adventures for severely wounded Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Navy veterans. These hunting and fishing excursions play a vital role in the rehabilitation of these American heroes and aid in their vision for an exciting future.This year's Heroes Charity Foundation event grew to its largest point thanks to the addition of many new sponsors. More than 65 companies sponsored the event, a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. Partner sponsors included the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) and Valero Energy Corporation along with JŌB Industrial Services, KAP Project Services, STARCON, Sunstate Equipment, Optelos, FlyGuys, Marathon Petroleum, Delek Refining, CVR Energy, MSA The Safety Company, MMR and ScaffSource.“So many great companies came together for a very noble cause, to end childhood cancer and support our Armed Forces Veterans,” said Tyree.“We are so appreciative of our partner sponsors, AFPM and Valero, along with all the companies that came out for the event.”AFPM is the leading trade association representing the makers of the fuels that keep Americans moving and the petrochemicals that are the essential building blocks for modern life. Valero Energy Corporation is the world's largest independent petroleum refiner and largest renewable fuels producer. Valero proudly fuels America while protecting communities and the environment with industry-leading safety records and continued efforts to reduce emissions.Next year's Heroes Charity Foundation event will be in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 13-14, 2024. The golf tournament will be held at the prestigious TPC Louisiana, which annually hosts the PGA's Zurich Classic.For media inquiries and additional information, please contact Libby Machalicek at .About Heroes Charity FoundationSince its inception in 1997, the Heroes Charity Event has raised over $1 to benefit charities in the communities where we live and work. This incredible accomplishment could not have happened without the generosity and ongoing support of the many sponsors and business partners who are committed to charitable endeavors in the communities we share. Our select charities champion initiatives that improve the lives of children, veterans, and the families who support them.

