(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guitarist James Davis of 'The Project'

LA Supergroup 'The Project' Rocks Classic California Sound With Brand New Album.

- Andre Bonter, Drummer for Pump5ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- California has 'a vibe' all it's own. ...And it rocks. Sometimes literally, always musically.Musically speaking, that classic 'California vibe' is not only renowned the world over, it's downright celebrated.For those who do vibe and celebrate to that rockin' California sound, former member and lead guitarist, James Davis of the multi-award winning, nationally and internationally renowned, Southern California based band, Shameless, has been busy in the studio recording a brand new solo album that is soon to be released. ...And fans familiar with James Davis and/or the band Shameless, can bet that it rocks like Cali. Upon first listening to the title track of the brand new album, titled“Best Days”, James not only perfectly captures that classic, rockin', sunny, California sound and vibe with“Best Days”, but he 'takes you there' on a fast riding, musical thrill ride as well.Though James Davis is no longer with the band Shameless, during his time spent with the band as lead guitarist, the band was nominated and/or won a number of prestigious music awards such as for Best Hard Rock Band at the Southern California Music Awards in 2006, Best Hard Rock Band for Rock City News, (“The Rockies”), in both 2005 and 2006 and Best Metal Band in 2006 at the Inland Empire Music Awards, just to name a few of the accolades and awards the band Shameless won as they rose to national and international acclaim.James has recently embarked on a brand new solo musical venture, (though with the help and inspiration from a few influential friends which came together and 'allied' for the creation of this brand new album,“Best Days” appropriately naming themselves,“The Project” for this project.Without giving away all the 'surprises' of the great artists that collaborated and contributed to the making of The Projects' smoking new album,“Best Days”, one notable quote comes from fellow renowned California musician, Andre Bonter, drummer for Pump5, who said,“When I see a friend with THAT much talent, and doing nothing with it, it hurts my rock and roll soul, so I put my super drummer cape on to save the day!” This too bears great testimony and speaks volumes about Jimmy's talent as a musician, when OTHER well known musicians request for an artist to get busy and get into the studio.Though Shameless' sound had a much heavier 'metal edge' to their music, The Projects' sound on this album has a more rock, classic hard rock and pop sound throughout the album, which generates a broader audience and marketing appeal.That also bears testimony to the rich amount of versatility James possesses and exhibits as an artist. When it comes to James Davis' prowess and finesse on guitar, there really is no end to his talent. ...And that's not to mention his talents as a vocalist as well, though Jeff Plant, (also of the band, Shameless), is on lead vocals on this latest endeavor.The album was recorded at Arrowhead West Studio in Rancho Cucamonga, California; and produced by Dennis Hill, (who has worked with such acts as Face to Face, Sammy Hagar, Montgomery Gentry, The Poor Boys and Lefty to name a few), and co-produced and engineered by Steven Barnett of Pump5, mixed and mastered by Mike Troolines, (Los Lobos, Ignite and Righteous Brothers).Fans can check out and follow The Project on social media via their YouTube site at Theprojectband, on TikTok at project, and Facebook at .To book James Davis and The Project, contact Joe Macko of Roxstar Management at .The band is currently seeking and accepting concert dates for next year, all across the US, and following a US tour, The Project is highly interested in booking performance dates in destinations such as Mexico, Central and South America, the UK and most European and Asian destinations and beyond and are looking forward to musically embracing fans and bringing“Best Days” and that sunny, rockin' California sound to fans WHEREVER THEY ARE.

Laura Jenney

Mindsweep Entertainment & Promotions

+1 904-615-0676

email us here