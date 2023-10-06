Hyperbaric Medical Solutions Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is thrilled to announce Hyperbaric Medical Solutions (HMS), a leading provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in the United States, as a Presenting Sponsor for International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and MTIH, aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future."Our collaboration with Hyperbaric Medical Solutions underscores the importance of integrative health approaches.” Said Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health.“Dr. Alan Katz's expertise and dedication to the potential of HBOT bring invaluable insights to our community. We're honored to have HMS's support in our ongoing commitment to metabolic health."Dr. Alan Katz, double board-certified in Hyperbaric and Emergency Medicine, and a proud board member of MTIH, shared, "Hyperbaric Medical Solutions is dedicated to harnessing the healing powers of HBOT. Our alliance with MTIH for the International Metabolic Health Day is a testament to our shared goal: promoting therapies backed by science for optimal health outcomes. It's an exciting opportunity to further educate and raise awareness about the vast potential of regenerative medicine for metabolic health."HMS specializes in optimizing the delivery of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, integrating other regenerative and innovative treatments - such as tailored diagnostics, platelet-rich plasma therapy, and intravenous therapies. Through Dr. Katz's leadership, HMS stays at the forefront of research and personalized care, focusing on enhancing the body's natural healing abilities.The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .For more insights into work of Hyperbaric Medical Solutions and its diverse range of therapies, please visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,Hyperbaric Medical Solutions:

