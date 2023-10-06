'American Idol' Kris Allen Sets Nashville Headlining Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kris Allen to play Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village on Thursday, Nov. 16

Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village is located at 2111 Belcourt Avenue.

The platinum-selling singer will perform at AB Hillsboro Village on November 16.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kris Allen, who rocketed to fame for winning 'American Idol' in 2009, will headline an intimate acoustic concert at AB Hillsboro Village on November 16 in his current hometown of Nashville.On the heels of releasing“Thunderclouds,” a duet with Haley Reinhart, Allen's acoustic Nashville performance comes as the acclaimed singer-songwriter preps his first new album since 2019's“10,” which featured acoustic versions of fan favorites like his platinum single“Live Like We're Dying.”Tickets for the November 16 concert at AB Hillsboro Village, located at 2111 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville, are $25, and are currently on sale at ticketspice/kris-allen-ab . Since opening in March 2023, the new venue has hosted more than 100 events, including three nights of AMERICANAFEST showcases. For the convenience of concertgoers, one hour of free parking is available in the garage located below AB. More venue information is available at AnzieBlue .Arkansas-born Kris Allen, who has launched multiple songs into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, has called Nashville home for a number of years.ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond - that appeal to Nashville locals.For AB press or event inquiries, please emailFor more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue .

Derek Van Mol

AB Hillsboro Village

