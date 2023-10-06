Nominations Now OPEN For Man & Woman Of The Year, To Be Awarded In Future Awards Event Charity Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Event Logo for Spring 2024
Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa Sapphire Soiree
Existing tradition of Man & Woman of the year to expand to "Sapphire Soiree" Awards Ceremony as local charity fundraiser
HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Man and Woman of the Year has been a tradition in Tangipahoa Parish since 1976. JA of Tangipahoa has inducted these outstanding individuals into our Hall of Fame. These honorees are those who volunteer their time and energy to better the lives of children in the community and improve the community.
Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa has embarked on planning an awards ceremony to continue the legacy of this tradition while expanding the scope into the future. The 2024 inaugural Sapphire Soiree will be a fundraiser to support giving back to the community through Junior Auxiliary, while also further establishing the existing tradition of Man & Woman of The Year Awards. The event will be held next spring in Hammond, LA. This year, there will be even more awards for the community and local municipality, and these“People of the Year” are open for nominations now!
The Inaugural Sapphire Soiree Awards Ceremony is sure to be an evening to be remembered and a new tradition to be cherished. If you would like to support Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa's newest event, please visit .
Amiee Moser-Parham
Sapphire Soiree Awards Chairman
Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Hammond, LA Resident
Phone (469)999-8532
Amiee Moser
Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
+ 14699998532
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
MENAFN06102023003118003196ID1107204606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.