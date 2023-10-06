Nominations Now OPEN For Man & Woman Of The Year, To Be Awarded In Future Awards Event Charity Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event Logo for Spring 2024

Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa Sapphire Soiree

Existing tradition of Man & Woman of the year to expand to "Sapphire Soiree" Awards Ceremony as local charity fundraiser

HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Man and Woman of the Year has been a tradition in Tangipahoa Parish since 1976. JA of Tangipahoa has inducted these outstanding individuals into our Hall of Fame. These honorees are those who volunteer their time and energy to better the lives of children in the community and improve the community.Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa has embarked on planning an awards ceremony to continue the legacy of this tradition while expanding the scope into the future. The 2024 inaugural Sapphire Soiree will be a fundraiser to support giving back to the community through Junior Auxiliary, while also further establishing the existing tradition of Man & Woman of The Year Awards. The event will be held next spring in Hammond, LA. This year, there will be even more awards for the community and local municipality, and these“People of the Year” are open for nominations now!The Inaugural Sapphire Soiree Awards Ceremony is sure to be an evening to be remembered and a new tradition to be cherished. If you would like to support Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa's newest event, please visit .Amiee Moser-ParhamSapphire Soiree Awards ChairmanJunior Auxiliary of TangipahoaHammond, LA ResidentPhone (469)999-8532

