CHRISTIAN POET CLAUDETTE INGLIS REFLECTS ON THE BAD DAYS THAT MADE HER STRONGER THAN EVER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heartfelt Expressions

Claudette Inglis tackles addiction, hopelessness, and heartbreak in her book Heartfelt Expressions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There are countless ways to navigate life; some just que sera sera it away while others lean on faith. Neither is wrong, but the latter just might be the better option, as Hebrews 11:1 says,“Now faith is the full assurance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” This is exactly what poet Claudette Inglis believes in too and what her book, "Heartfelt Expressions," is all about."Heartfelt Expressions" is a collection of Christian poetry depicting a life of sacrifice and yearning. Each poem touches on a different theme or topic-from heartbreak to knowing God a little bit deeper every day and then bouncing back.“The poems explore different themes, such as courage, divine intimacy, conviction, provision, and faith. Additionally, through her poems the poet pays homage to the people in her life who helped encourage, guide, support, and celebrate,” R.J. Johnson of US Review of Books comments.Simultaneously healing and inspiring, "Heartfelt Expressions" easily urges readers to see beyond what is and reflect. A guide, a friend, and a teacher are what the book truly is.A certified Christian minister in Christian counseling, Claudette Inglis also is a retired nurse. She enjoys jazz, gospel, and classical music. In June 2000, she served as the public relations coordinator for a singing group called Sons and Daughters of Durham. In September 2001, she had a stroke, which paralyzed her left side, but, she carefully and thankfully, recovered from it through therapy. Claudette writes to connect with people and share with them God's greatness.Get ready for an exciting event! Claudette Inglis is set to shine as she joins the renowned Emmy Award-Winning Newsman, Logan Crawford, for an engaging interview later this month. Don't miss this opportunity to delve into the world of Claudette Inglis and her inspiring books!Find a deeper sense of self-love in the pages of "Heartfelt Expressions." Purchase here.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 8188604130

email us here