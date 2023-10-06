CHRISTIAN POET AND AUTHOR CLAUDETTE INGLIS RELIVES THE DAY SHE FOUND GOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God's Grace, Not My Disgrace

Author Claudette Inglis reveals what got her through dark times in her book God's Grace, Not My Disgrace

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Philosophically speaking, faith is a kind of basic knowledge attended by a certainty that excludes doubt. Theologically, it means the complete reliance on God. Claudette Inglis, a Christian poet, subscribes to both and she tells why in her book“God's Grace, Not My Disgrace.”"God's Grace, Not My Disgrace" is a deeply personal book, covering Claudette's best and darkest times in life. Having suffered from both physical and emotional pain, her faith in God was left challenged many times. Because of this, the book came about; to remind others of the very importance of one's spiritual journey.Aaron Washington of Pacific Book Review praises Claudette for such transparent work and says,“With this book, you will understand why you will always be told to proceed and that God's grace will follow. You are not being blind; you are simply leaning on your faith in God. This book is meant for anyone who could be going through a hard time.”Written for everyone, "God's Grace, Not My Disgrace" reminds readers of the relationship that they (can) have with God, and that with Him, nothing is impossible.Claudette Inglis trained in London, England to become a nurse. Now retired, she became a U.S. citizen, but not without challenges. As a child of God, she truly believes that faith gets one through anything and that pain is nothing but a part of the process. She writes to connect with others, especially those who went through the same things as her.Get ready for an exciting literary rendezvous as Claudette Inglis takes center stage for an exclusive interview with none other than Emmy Award-Winning Newsman, Logan Crawford, later this month! Don't miss this captivating conversation about her books and the inspiring journey behind them.Be surprised, talk to God, and reflect on life with "God's Grace, Not My Disgrace." Order here.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

