TORQ Sports Teams Up With CSA Prepstar As Exclusive Video Partner

TORQ and CSA Prepstar form a strategic partnership to empower student-athletes nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TORQ Sports, a pioneering force in sports talent discovery and representation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with CSA Prepstar, a leading platform connecting student-athletes with college coaches. TORQ Sports' cutting-edge video technology with CSA Prepstar's extensive network of collegiate sports recruiters.Both organizations have long been advocates of technological innovation in athletics, and this strategic alliance aims to reshape the future of sports talent identification and representation. By harnessing the power of TORQ Sports' advanced video solutions, athletes within CSA Prepstar's network will gain unprecedented opportunities to showcase their abilities and attract the attention of elite college programs nationwide.Jeff Duva, President of CSA Prepstar, echoed this enthusiasm: "In our commitment to elevating the prospects of young athletes, TORQ's video expertise is unmatched. Their technology will undeniably empower our platform, enhancing our athletes' visibility and providing a competitive edge in the collegiate sports recruitment process."In an era where technology and sports intertwine more than ever before, college recruiters increasingly rely on video analysis and digital platforms to discover emerging talent. TORQ Sports' state-of-the-art video solutions position CSA Prepstar athletes for greater visibility and success in the competitive landscape of collegiate sports recruitment.Jake Baer, President, and Founder of TORQ Sports, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We've always been at the forefront of utilizing technology to aid athletes in showcasing their skills and potential. Partnering with CSA Prepstar will amplify our shared vision to assist athletes in getting the recognition they deserve. We're excited to redefine the future of sports recruitment through this alliance."Beyond advancing the way student-athletes promote their skills, this partnership promises a more comprehensive and efficient scouting process for college coaches nationwide. The collaboration between TORQ Sports and CSA Prepstar signifies/embarks on a pivotal moment in the evolution of sports recruitment.For more information or inquiries, please visit:TORQ Sports:CSA Prepstar:

