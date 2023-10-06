Zette Named Top 15 Semifinalist In 43North Startup Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Zette Founder & CEO Yehong ZhuSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Media technology startup Zette was named a top 15 semi-finalist in 43North's 9th annual startup competition. Semifinalists will converge in Buffalo, New York on October 9th to pitch for a chance to win a $1 million investment and free incubator space in Buffalo for one year.Zette's unique pay-per-article platform, which unlocks news paywalls while sharing revenue with newsrooms, embodies 43North's spirit of innovation by democratizing access to quality journalism and fostering a sustainable economic model for independent media.Buffalo Governor Kathy Hochul praised the exceptional startups, highlighting 43North's role in fostering innovation in Western New York for attracting“the best and brightest entrepreneurs.” The competition's track record of success spans 64 portfolio companies that have raised over $1 billion, while holding over $4 in market value. Zette will be competing with a dozen of innovative startups, over 30 judges who selected the top 15 companies from a pool spanning diverse industries, including logistics, food service, manufacturing, health tech, and clean tech."We're so thrilled to share our mission to unlock high-quality journalism with 43North and the world” said Zette Founder & CEO Yehong Zhu. Zhu was previously honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 for her work as an innovator in media.Zette, under Yehong Zhu's leadership, not only aims to secure a position in the esteemed 43North competition, but seeks to innovatively connect eager readers with premium journalism. Zette is redefining access to quality digital content, ensuring robust journalism finds its place and prosperity in the digital era.About Zette:Zette is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Download the Zette browser extension to open, read and share quality journalism behind paywalls.Zette was founded in 2020 by 26-year-old Yehong Zhu, a former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager and Harvard philosophy graduate.Learn more at .About 43North:43 North is an accelerator program, founded by Empire State Development and the State of New York, that hosts an annual startup competition investing $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, New York.

Benjamin Ian Chen

Zette

email us here