Business Professionals Of America Partner With USAEL To Launch The Nation's First Academic Esports Competition

- Steven J. Mitchell, CEO of Business Professionals of AmericaUNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On August 29, 2023, a collaborative partnership was announced between Business Professionals of America (BPA) and the United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) for the BPA 2023-2024 Membership Year. The two organizations joined forces to pioneer the nation's first Esports competition organized in connection with a career and technical student organization (CTSO). Business Professionals of America is a CTSO headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with chapters in 25 states and Puerto Rico and an international presence in China, Haiti, and Peru. The United States Academic League is a turn-key academic esports program and league serving K12 schools nationwide."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with USAEL to bring the nation's first Esports competition to the world of CTSOs! This groundbreaking collaboration will provide our members with an unprecedented opportunity to combine their passion for gaming with valuable skills and experiences that will serve them well in their future careers. We believe this initiative will further strengthen our commitment to preparing our students for success in the modern workforce, and we cannot wait to see the incredible talent that emerges from this endeavor."-Steven J. Mitchell, CEO of Business Professionals of AmericaThis partnership will enable schools in states with a BPA chapter to enter the national competition, with three rounds culminating in an invitation to the BPA National Leadership Conference for the top ten teams. The first stage of the competition will require students to submit a research paper related to esports. The second stage will involve competitive play, with schools nationwide participating in a bracket-style elimination round. The third and final round will require students to reflect and collaborate on a presentation focused on team growth and success. At the end of the competitive season, the top ten teams from each school level will be invited to an in-person awards ceremony at the BPA National Leadership Conference.CTSOs enhance employability and career-related skills by actively involving students in practical demonstrations and providing them with real-world work experiences within the framework of a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. This partnership further legitimizes the United States Academic Esports League as a career-focused pathway, with Academic Esports already existing as a national Area of Interest under the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).With years of experience organizing competitions, BPA and USAEL will work together to create a structured path for schools to compete and harness the benefits of academic esports. The USAEL will facilitate competitive play and matchmaking through its proprietary, industry-vetted platform, trusted by US Air Force Gaming and NFL Play Football. The partnership is expected to positively impact the secondary and post-secondary education community by availing esports programs with additional opportunities for competition and education.To find out more, go toAbout Business Professionals of America:Founded in 1966, Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school, and college students preparing for careers in business, finance, management information systems, and related fields. BPA provides members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service, and personal development. The organization has nearly 50,000 members in 1,600 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico and an international presence in China, Haiti, and Peru. Learn more at .About USAEL:The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) is a leading provider of esports curriculum, committed to enhancing the academic experience of students through the power of gaming. With a focus on competition, curriculum, and careers, USAEL aims to revolutionize education by integrating gaming into the classroom. Learn more at

