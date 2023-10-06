Karzai Condemns Pakistan's Afghan Refugees Expulsions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has strongly criticized Pakistan's widespread expulsion of Afghan refugees, labelling it as inappropriate and inconsistent with the principles of good neighbouring and humanitarian values.

Mr. Karzai asserts that Pakistan's problems are unrelated to Afghanistan and Afghan migrants.

Hamid Karzai further emphasizes that this action starkly contrasts Pakistan's four-decade-long history of extending brotherhood and hospitality to Afghan migrants. He highlights the significant positive impact of Afghan migrants on Pakistan's economic and social sectors.

He urges Pakistan to reevaluate its stance towards Afghanistan, advocating for a more forward-looking and prudent approach in their bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has also urged the Pakistani government to continue its“historic support” for Afghan migrants and not carry out its threat of expelling them from Pakistan.

On the other hand, this action by Pakistan has sparked a wave of criticism. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has stated that Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan migrants violates international human rights laws and must be immediately revoked.

Recently, the interim government of Pakistan has made a significant announcement concerning expulsing what they categorize as“illegal” migrants. Under this decision, Pakistan has issued a one-month deadline for all Afghan migrants, including those holding valid residency permits, to depart the country. The official news agency, Associated Press Pakistan, formally communicated this decision, signalling a decisive and time-bound move to address the issue of migrant populations in the country.

This action by Pakistan's interim government reflects a notable shift in their immigration policies. It raises questions about the fate of Afghan migrants, many of whom have resided in Pakistan for extended periods. The announcement has sparked concerns and discussions about the humanitarian aspects and potential repercussions of such a significant policy change.

