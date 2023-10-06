Hal Jackson's Talented Teens International Holds 50Th Anniversary Fundraiser With A Night Of Soulful R&B Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The late Hal Jackson, Founder of Hal Jackson's Talented Teens International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The legacy of NYC radio legend and philanthropist Hal Jackson, founder of Talented Teens International will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, 8 pm ET with a 50th anniversary fundraiser for the organization, a night of Soulful R&B Live! The event will take place at the Bergen PAC, located at 30 N Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ.This fundraising evening of Soulful R&B Live will feature top names in classic soul/rhythm and blues – Howard Hewett (performing solo hits and smashes from his years with Shalamar), Jeff Redd (of“You Called And Told Me” fame), the Ladies Of Skyy (“Call Me”) and Meli'sa Morgan (“Do Me Baby”). Tribute band The Bells 2.0 will be the opening act.Hosting this fundraising event is Debi B, former co-host of the WBLS-FM weekend series Hal Jackson's Sunday Classics, and veteran radio personality Dr. Bob Lee of WBLS-FM. David Sheppard will emcee the evening's festivities.Click here for more information regarding the event .Hal Jackson's Talented Teens International is under the umbrella of the Youth Development Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting culture and education with an emphasis on the performing arts. The organization was created to encourage diversity and intercultural relations and present innovative training and musical programs with educational opportunities for its participants.Debi B, Jackson, President of the Youth Development Foundation, is proud of the legacy created by her late husband, Hal Jackson, which is still making a difference. Ms. Jackson states,“Through the Youth Development Foundation, we are continuing the mission of the Talented Teens to award scholarships to deserving young women from diverse backgrounds with an emphasis on continuing their education in college.”Youth Development Foundation Inc –For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure

