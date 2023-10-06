Optiwisdom Launches Kolay.AI Platform For Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OptiWisdom CEO Prof. Sadi Evren SEKER is introducing the responsible AI platform Kola for business owners

OptiWisdom Inc. Revolutionizes SMEs with Cutting-Edge Responsible AI Technology: Kolay: A single platform for customer and financial analytics

- Sadi Evren SEKERSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move that is set to reshape the future of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), OptiWisdom Inc. , a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces the launch of their revolutionary Responsible AI Technologies for SMEs.As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, SMEs face increasing challenges in harnessing its potential while addressing ethical and responsible AI practices. OptiWisdom Inc. recognized this need and has committed itself to providing tailored AI solutions that empower SMEs to thrive in the AI-driven era, while adhering to the highest standards of ethics and responsibility.With a core mission to democratize AI for all, OptiWisdom Inc. has developed a suite of cutting-edge AI technologies specially designed for SMEs, named Kolay based on 3 patented AI-Engine, the OptiScorer, the OptiSegment and the OptiMatcher. These technologies are not only powerful but also ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability at every step of AI implementation.Key highlights of OptiWisdom's Responsible AI Technologies for SMEs include:1.Automated Customer Segmentation: OptiWisdom's AI solution, Kolay, is equipped with advanced algorithms that identify and mitigate bias, ensuring that AI systems make equitable decisions without discriminating against any group during customer segmentation. With this technology, any business owner can easily create customer segments without worrying about biased segmentations.2.Transparency and Explainability: SMEs can now confidently understand and interpret AI models' decisions. OptiWisdom's technology, Kolay, provides clear and interpretable insights into AI processes, enhancing transparency and trust.3.Financial Forecasting: OptiWisdom's technology, Kolay, can easily create financial forecasts with the best and worst-case scenarios based on the real data of the company.4.Continuous Learning: AI models are designed to evolve and improve over time, ensuring that SMEs always benefit from the latest advancements in AI technology.5.Enhanced Recommendation: Kolay is based on the most advanced recommendation algorithms, where a business owner can receive reports for products that match customer predictive requests.OptiWisdom's CEO, Prof. Sadi Evren SEKER (PhD), expressed their excitement about this milestone, stating, "We believe that AI should be a force for good, and it should be accessible to all businesses, regardless of their size. Our Responsible AI Technologies for SMEs embody this commitment and will help SMEs harness AI's potential while maintaining ethical and responsible practices. We believe in the democratization of AI."SMEs across various industries are already reaping the benefits of OptiWisdom's AI solutions. From optimizing operations and improving customer experiences to enhancing decision-making processes, these technologies are driving tangible results and empowering SMEs to stay competitive in the ever-evolving business landscape.For more information about OptiWisdom's Responsible AI Technologies for SMEs and how they can transform your business, please visit Kolay web page :About OptiWisdom Inc:OptiWisdom is a leading artificial intelligence company dedicated to creating responsible AI technologies that empower businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability, OptiWisdom Inc. is driving the AI revolution while ensuring ethical practices are at its core.

OptiWisdom Inc.

OptiWisdom Inc.

+1 484-460-8182

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram