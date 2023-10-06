Friday Following Eid-E-Milad Observed With Religious Fervor

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Thousands of devotees thronged the shrines and Masjids to attend the congregational prayers on the occasion of Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Pbuh).
Thousands of people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir gathered at Dargah Hazratbal shrine to witness the glimpses of the holy relic.
While the Eid-e-Milad was observed on last Friday, the devotees in the Valley today observed Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervor and zeal.
The massive rush of devotees was witnessed at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, including many religious shrines in Srinagar such as Asari Sharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab Soura, Lal Bazar, Khanyar shrine, Asari Sharif Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar, and Asari Sharif Makdoom Sahib Srinagar.
"In addition to Srinagar, the huge gathering of devotees was also witnessed in many districts of J&K, including Pinjoora Shopian, Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Seer Hamadan, Kaba Marg Qaimoh, Khanqahi Faiz Panah Trial, and Aham Sharief Bandipora in North Kashmir."
Devotees flocked to religious shrines and mosques in large numbers, seeking mercy and forgiveness from Almighty Allah.
“We seek mercy and forgiveness from Almighty Allah, transcending boundaries and divisions, and we have gathered here to unite as one on this blessed Friday after Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, a local from Khwaja Bazar.
