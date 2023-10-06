(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
10/6/2023 - 11:51 AM EST - LXRandCo, Inc. : And each of its Canadian operating subsidiaries, LXR Luxury Products International Inc., Groupe Global LXR Inc., and LXR Canada Inc. have each filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), in order to consider and effect, among other things, a sale of all or substantially all of their assets, in consultation with their bank lenders. KPMG Inc. has been appointed as proposal trustee on behalf of the Company and each of its Canadian operating subsidiaries. LXRandCo, Inc. shares T.LXR are trading unchanged at $0.01.
