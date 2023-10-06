(MENAFN- Baystreet) Smith-Midland Strengthens on New Building Projects

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) watched its shares soar Friday. The Midland, Virginia-based company, a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin production on a $6 architectural precast panel project for the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel for Maryland Transportation Authority.

The existing vent buildings, built in 1957, will have their existing cladding removed and then re-clad with Smith-Midland's architectural precast concrete panels, designed with thin-brick cast into the face of the panels.

These buildings provide a valuable service to the tunnel and the project requires a large amount of coordination of resources, starting with the removal of the existing cladding.

“As the contractor uncovers the existing structure,” read Friday's news release,“our new design/drawings will have to ensure that our panel connections match with them seamlessly. Another element is the installation location, which is restricted and difficult to get to, which will require a crane with a 150' reach. All of these requirements are something Smith-Midland has successful experience with. Delivery and installation will begin in 2024.”

The ventilation buildings, with 16 fans per building, are instrumental in ensuring dangerous vehicle fumes are filtered out of the tunnel and replenished with fresh air, creating another layer of safe travel. Working with JMT Architects, Carroll Engineering, and W.M. Schlosser, the General Contractor, the buildings will be renovated one at a time to make sure that normal business and function of the tunnel is not disrupted.

SMID shares took on 50 cents, or 2.7%, to $19.25.

