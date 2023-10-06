Afghan Acting Defense Minister Decries Pakistan's Afghan Refugee Deportation Decision

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Acting Defense Minister of Afghanistan, has strongly condemned Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees , terming it an unjust move that could strain bilateral relations.

Addressing the 14th graduation ceremony of the Police Academy in Kabul, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid voiced his disapproval of the Pakistani caretaker government's plan to expel Afghan refugees by October 31. He emphasized that this decision has the potential to harm the historically delicate ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He called upon the people of Pakistan to cease any acts of violence against Afghan refugees residing in their country.

Furthermore, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid urged Afghan investors who have been contributing to Pakistan's economy to redirect their resources and investments towards Afghanistan's self-sufficiency.

Also Read: Iranian Women's Rights Advocate Nargis Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize

During the same event, Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Muhammad Abbas criticized Pakistan's move to expel Afghan refugees from its territory, asserting that such a decision goes against international law. He called upon Pakistani authorities not to jeopardize bilateral relations by making accusations against Afghan refugees. Abbas emphasized Afghanistan's capacity to address security and economic challenges and offered consultancy to Pakistan if needed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas reminded that Afghans played a pivotal role in defending both Afghanistan and Pakistan against the Soviet Union's aggression. He stressed that without the Mujahideen's resistance, the Soviet Union might have extended its influence as far as Gwadar in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that the caretaker government of Pakistan had previously announced its intention to deport Afghan refugees by October 31.

Hits: 5