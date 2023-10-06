World Bank Revises 2023 Growth Forecast For Georgia To 5.9%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank on Friday said it had revised the 2023 growth
forecast for Georgia upward to 5.9 percent, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The institution added said exports grew“strongly” in the South
Caucasus, as“booming” reexports of cars sustained the double-digit
growth of exports in Georgia, even as exports of metals shrank,
reflecting lower global prices.
The Bank added the outlook was subject to“various downside
risks”, that included a slowdown in money and remittance flows from
Russia, a global growth slowdown, further restrictions on
reexports, and longer than expected tightening of financial
conditions.
The World Bank said in 2022, for the second year in a row,
Armenia and Georgia were the“fastest growing economies” in Europe
and Central Asia.
