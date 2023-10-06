Kazakhstan Reports First Eris Variant Case Of COVID

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has recorded the first Eris variant case, health minister of the country Azhar Giniyat said, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

The recent study revealed the Eris variant case in Kazakhstan, said Giniyat.

The minister went on to say that 35 people with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment in the country. They are elder people with many underlying health conditions.

According to the chief medical officer of the country, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Pirola variant cases of COVID were registered in mid-August in Kazakhstan.

She noted that the new subvariants of Omicron are similar in terms of morbidity, clinical picture, and hospital admission.