World Bank Predicts GDP Growth Of 3.5 Percent In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank forecasts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 3.5 percent
in 2023. The October World Bank (WB) review for the Europe and
Central Asia says, Azernews reports, citing 24
news agency.
((Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is predicted at 3.5 percent in 2023 due
to a slowdown in agricultural production. Fiscal results in the
first half of 2023 were favorable thanks to improved revenue
indicators, but due to increased spending, a slight increase in the
budget deficit is expected,)) the WB says.
((In 2023, high food prices, employment insecurity and declining
remittances will continue to be the biggest challenges to people's
well-being. The deterioration of the situation in the Russian
economy may lead to a further reduction in remittances. Stricter
enforcement of existing international sanctions against Russia or
the imposition of secondary sanctions against citizens of
Kyrgyzstan are possible. Companies can significantly affect trade
and domestic economic activity. The domestic political situation
remains sensitive to the upcoming increase in tariffs for
electricity and other utilities,)) the bank says.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107204530
