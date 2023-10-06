World Bank Predicts GDP Growth Of 3.5 Percent In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank forecasts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 3.5 percent in 2023. The October World Bank (WB) review for the Europe and Central Asia says, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

((Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is predicted at 3.5 percent in 2023 due to a slowdown in agricultural production. Fiscal results in the first half of 2023 were favorable thanks to improved revenue indicators, but due to increased spending, a slight increase in the budget deficit is expected,)) the WB says.

((In 2023, high food prices, employment insecurity and declining remittances will continue to be the biggest challenges to people's well-being. The deterioration of the situation in the Russian economy may lead to a further reduction in remittances. Stricter enforcement of existing international sanctions against Russia or the imposition of secondary sanctions against citizens of Kyrgyzstan are possible. Companies can significantly affect trade and domestic economic activity. The domestic political situation remains sensitive to the upcoming increase in tariffs for electricity and other utilities,)) the bank says.