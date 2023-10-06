World Bank Forecasts Uzbekistan's GDP Growth At 5.5%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the World Bank report, the country's economic
growth may gradually accelerate. An acceleration in imports and a
slight reduction in poverty among the population is also predicted, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The World Bank estimates that economic growth in Uzbekistan will
approach 5.5% in 2023 and could gradually accelerate over the
medium term, reaching 5.6% and 5.8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
This follows from the bank's report on the economy of the Europe
and Central Asia region.
Consumption growth will drop in 2023, which is associated with
decreasing volumes of remittances from Russia.
Import growth is expected to accelerate this year. Its volumes will
continue to grow in the medium term to maintain the pace of
economic modernization. As remittances decline, the country's
current balance of payments deficit will continue to widen.
The fiscal deficit is projected to widen to 5% in 2023 due to
high energy sector spending, higher education costs, wages,
pensions and benefits in the public sector, and lower government
revenue receipts.
The government is expected to consolidate the budget over the
medium term, reducing the budget deficit to 4% of GDP in 2024 and
3.6% in 2025. This will be due to a reduction in tax incentives for
state-owned enterprises, a decrease in the cost of energy
subsidies, as well as an increase in financial revenues from the
privatization of state assets.
The report notes that the government will adhere to its own
restrictions on external borrowing. However, public debt increased
to 36% of GDP in 2023 and will reach a peak of 36.6% next year.
Despite the expansion of government social protection programs,
slowing growth in remittances and private consumption could limit
expected progress in reducing poverty in Uzbekistan. It is
predicted that the poverty level among the population will decrease
slightly – to 13.9%.
“Downside risks to this outlook include a worsening economic
situation in Russia, higher external inflation pressures, and
tighter-than-expected global financial conditions.
Potential positive trends for the economy include higher global
prices for gold, natural gas, and copper (Uzbekistan is an exporter
of these commodities), as well as faster productivity growth in
sectors of the economy as a result of structural reforms
implemented by the government,” the report says.
Overall, economic growth in Central Asia is expected to
accelerate to 4.8% this year, with average growth in 2024 and 2025
projected at 4.7%, assuming inflation effects.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107204526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.