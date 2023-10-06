Azerbaijan Sets Up Its Embassy-Guided Cultural Center In Türkiye - Decree


10/6/2023 3:09:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Cultural Center is being established in Ankara at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

