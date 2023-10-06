Tehran Uses Yerevan As Tool For Pressure Against Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Apart from the region, isolated from relations with many
countries of the world with economic opportunities, Iran was
worried about the tendency of its fickle ally, Armenia, towards the
West. This concern made her focus more on Azerbaijan. Most likely,
such a sudden decision of Tehran took place after the "Protocol of
Intent" between Azerbaijan and Turkiye on the Kars-Nakhchivan
railway project on September 25, 2023.
Iran is now decisively taking steps towards Azerbaijan. Thus,
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Iran's Road and
Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash today. During the
meeting, the foundation-laying ceremony of a highway bridge,
customs and border infrastructure has today been held in the
vicinity of the Aghband settlement of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two
states signed on March 11, 2022 .
Thus, Armenia missed its chance again. Because the neighboring
state, which wasted time over unnecessary issues with its western
allies, while missing the opportunity to join the economic projects
of the region, took refuge in Iran's logic and did not want to
strengthen its relations with a marginalized state like Yerevan -
on the contrary, it chose to take advantage of more profitable
opportunities.
However, on the other hand, this cannot fully reflect Iran's
friendly intentions towards Azerbaijan.
"The signing of the memorandum does not mean that the two
parties have reached an agreement and that the claims arising from
that agreement must be implemented. This is just the intention of
the two states. This is also a project with Iran to move from one
territory of Azerbaijan to another. Until then, that is, during the
period when part of the Azerbaijani lands were under occupation,
there was a land connection from the Bilasuvar checkpoint to
Nakhchivan. If the project is implemented, that distance will be
shortened. I believe that this project will be a very useful
project for both countries."
Azerbaijani political scientist Sadraddin Soltan has told this in
his comment to AZERNEWS .
Speaking about the benefits of this for Iran, the political
scientist noted that Iran will get a chance to expand cooperation
with Azerbaijan in the economic and transport direction, as well as
gain the trust and confidence of the other side. The beneficial
aspect for Azerbaijan is its ability to move to its territory both
in terms of time and without paying additional costs.
"This road also increases the chances of having an alternative
road for the Zangazur corridor in the future. The road that is
currently being built may result in the construction of a railway
in the future. If Turkiye and other countries join this project in
the future, the international importance of the project may
increase significantly," the expert said.
Sadraddin Soltan noted that the party left out of the project is
Armenia. Because Armenia is against such a route passing through
its territory, it is also illogical to use this road. Also, the
interest of European countries in this project is impossible.
Because some time ago, the EU expanded the sanctions against Iran.
This reduces the state's ability to participate in a large-scale
project. Iran is considered the most unreliable, dangerous and
risky country on the international scale.
In addition, the expert noted that the Armenian side will agree
to the Zangazur corridor project in the near future. As for the
reason, he noted that Yerevan, whose relations with Russia are
broken, is aware that the corridor for access to Europe is
important for its future.
Later, the expert spoke about Iran's fear regarding the Zangazur
Corridor. According to him, Iran is worried that NATO and the EU
will be able to access the region through the corridor.
Unfortunately, Iran is not aware that the Zangazur Corridor will be
more useful for it.
"The South Caucasus was under the political and geopolitical
influence of the Ottomans, the Safavids, and then the USSR for a
long time, and now Russia. Now the process of Russia's exit from
the region has begun. The reason is the limitation of Moscow's
influence on the region with the collapse of the USSR. Russia is
the only one in the region whose military base is located in
Armenia. However, it has chosen a very strict position against
official Moscow. That is, the process of preparation for the next
stage of the South Caucasus is underway," the political scientist
said.
At the end of his comment, the expert spoke about the
preparation process of the South Caucasus for the next stage.
According to him, the attempts of other Western countries,
including France and the United States, as well as Russia to stay
in the region continue. At the same time, brotherly Turkiye also
has considerable influence in the Caucasus.
"Like other power states, Iran is currently trying to gain some
influence in the region. The weakest point for it is Armenia.
Because Yerevan, which it supported during the occupation, was a
means of pressure for Tehran against Baku. The Iranian authorities
have taken all these steps just to strengthen their political,
economic and geographical sphere of influence in the region," the
expert concluded.
