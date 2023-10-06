ADA University's“Leadership Strengthening Program” For Rabitabank's Colleagues Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University
held the graduation ceremony of the“Leadership Strengthening
Program” for Rabitabank colleagues, Azernews reports.
Fariz Ismailzadeh, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University and
director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, noted that
the institute regularly conducts training to train specialists in
the public and private sectors and in the academic field, as well
as to strengthen the potential of personnel.
Nargiz Ismailova, head of specialization programs at the
Institute of Development and Diplomacy, congratulated the
participants who successfully completed the program on this
occasion. It was noted that within the framework of the Program,
three trainings were conducted on three different topics.
At the event, Chairman of the Board of Rabitabank OJSC Aydin
Huseynov expressed gratitude to the Institute of Development and
Diplomacy for organizing the program:“This program will allow our
colleagues to become more effective leaders in their roles and will
contribute to the success of our organization.”
Congratulating the graduates of the program, Fariz Azizov, a
member of the Board of Directors of PASHA Insurance OJSC, expressed
great satisfaction with the cooperation with ADA University.
At the end, the participants were presented with certificates,
and a commemorative photo was taken.
It should be noted that the first training on the topic
“Strategic Leadership” within the framework of the program was
conducted by the Executive Vice-Chancellor of ADA University,
Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy Fariz
Ismailzadeh and President of the ADA University Foundation
(Azerbaijan) Natig Hajiyev. .
At the next training, Shamsia Mustafayeva, financial advisor for
partnerships and development at the UN Standing Office for Public
Affairs in Azerbaijan, shared her experience about the components
of emotional intelligence, its development and practical strategies
for applying leadership.
The latest training, conducted by Fariz Azizov, a member of the
Board of Directors of PASHA Insurance OJSC, touched upon such
important topics as team structure, development dynamics and roles
in teams, and collective decision-making styles.
It should be noted that a total of 58 representatives working at
Rabitabank took part in the Leadership Strengthening Program.
