ADA University's“Leadership Strengthening Program” For Rabitabank's Colleagues Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud

The Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University held the graduation ceremony of the“Leadership Strengthening Program” for Rabitabank colleagues, Azernews reports.

Fariz Ismailzadeh, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University and director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, noted that the institute regularly conducts training to train specialists in the public and private sectors and in the academic field, as well as to strengthen the potential of personnel.

Nargiz Ismailova, head of specialization programs at the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, congratulated the participants who successfully completed the program on this occasion. It was noted that within the framework of the Program, three trainings were conducted on three different topics.

At the event, Chairman of the Board of Rabitabank OJSC Aydin Huseynov expressed gratitude to the Institute of Development and Diplomacy for organizing the program:“This program will allow our colleagues to become more effective leaders in their roles and will contribute to the success of our organization.”

Congratulating the graduates of the program, Fariz Azizov, a member of the Board of Directors of PASHA Insurance OJSC, expressed great satisfaction with the cooperation with ADA University.

At the end, the participants were presented with certificates, and a commemorative photo was taken.

It should be noted that the first training on the topic “Strategic Leadership” within the framework of the program was conducted by the Executive Vice-Chancellor of ADA University, Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy Fariz Ismailzadeh and President of the ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) Natig Hajiyev. .

At the next training, Shamsia Mustafayeva, financial advisor for partnerships and development at the UN Standing Office for Public Affairs in Azerbaijan, shared her experience about the components of emotional intelligence, its development and practical strategies for applying leadership.

The latest training, conducted by Fariz Azizov, a member of the Board of Directors of PASHA Insurance OJSC, touched upon such important topics as team structure, development dynamics and roles in teams, and collective decision-making styles.

It should be noted that a total of 58 representatives working at Rabitabank took part in the Leadership Strengthening Program.