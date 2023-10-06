Cultural Genocide In Liberated Territories: Indelible Traces Of Armenian Vandalism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
During 33 years of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan
by Armenia, Armenian separatists, and their clans have been
destroying the Azerbaijani heritage of the historical culture of
their ancestors, including mosques, and religious, historical, and
cultural monuments. These acts of vandalism and desecration stem
from hatred towards neighbors, and religious, cultural, and
historical values, which are not inherent to Armenians.
A lot of reports were introduced to cover the act of vandalism
committed by Armenians, but it did not receive much publicity in
the world media circle.
To illustrate the point, Armenians used mosques in the occupied
lands of Azerbaijan as cattle pens, stables, and horse stalls.
Having no proper respect for religious monuments, mosques, as well
as sacred places, vandals continued their heinous actions even
after the Patriotic War.
The destruction of Azerbaijan's material and cultural heritage
by Armenians is an act of vandalism not only against Azerbaijan but
also against human values. Destruction of mosques and their
looting, and appropriation of material-cultural and religious
monuments is part of the barbaric ideology of Armenians.
Even today, although Azerbaijan liberated its lands from
occupation, it is possible to clearly see Armenian vandalism on
those destroyed religious and cultural monuments.
The mosque in Aghdam, dating back to the 19th century, was
destroyed and looted and later used as a pig stall. According to
official data, there are 403 historical-religious monuments in the
occupied territories, of which 67 are mosques, 144 are temples, 192
are sanctuaries, 67 Muslim mosques (13 in Shusha, 5 in Aghdam, 16
in Fuzuli, 12 in Zangilan, 5 in Jabrail, 8 in Gubadli and 8 in
Lachin) were completely destroyed by Armenians.
"The destruction of religious monuments in Garabagh by Armenia
is a tragedy," said Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, head of the
Islamic World Education, Science and Culture Organization
(ICESCO).
"The scene we see here (Garabagh) is a real tragedy. When we
visited the liberated lands, we saw the destruction of all the
villages, townships, and historical and religious monuments.
Destruction of mosques and religious temples, insult and vandalism
is an absolutely unacceptable action," al-Malik said during a visit
to Azerbaijan's districts liberated from occupation.
22 museums and museum branches were destroyed, where more than
100 thousand cultural artifacts and relics were stored, which were
later exported and sold on the black market. Cultural samples and
ancient manuscripts of the 13th century Khudaveng monastery in
Kalbajar district, as well as valuable exhibits discovered during
archaeological excavations near Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam
district, were smuggled to Armenia.
Gross violation of international humanitarian law, including
UNESCO normative documents, such as the 1954 Hague Convention, its
two protocols, as well as the 1970 Convention.
It is important to emphasize that 2000 monuments of Armenian
history and culture remain in the territories that came under
Azerbaijani control, including 161 monasteries and churches, 591
khachkars (cross-stones), the excavation sites of Tigranakert,
Azokh, Nor Karmiravan, Mirik, Keren and numerous fortresses,
castles, shrines and other monuments. There are eight state museums
with 19,311 exhibits along with the private museum of carpets and
the Armenian Drama Museum in Shusha,
Today no one disputes that in war a bullet or a shell spares no
one - neither people, nor buildings, nor monuments of history and
culture. This is war, and everything happens in it. But if the
destruction of a building during the war can still be explained,
how can we explain the vandalism of Armenian invaders in non-war
times? After all, the destruction of Azerbaijani and Albanian
historical and cultural heritage in Garabagh and Armenia took place
during the years of ceasefire.
More than 900 Muslim cemeteries were destroyed and vandalized in
these territories. Moreover, traces of illegal "archaeological
excavations" and so-called "reconstruction works" were discovered
in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
All this confirms the fact that the Armenian side tried to
conceal and falsify cultural, historical, and scientific evidence.
For example, an equipped workshop for the production of "ancient"
cross-stones was discovered in the Kalbajar district. These
cross-stones were subjected to oxidation and treated with vinegar
in order to age artificially and then buried in the ground to be
used as undeniable evidence of "centuries-old Armenian roots" in
the Garabagh region.
Armenians left a centuries-old trace in Garadaghli village,
where a huge number of destroyed monuments, desecrated graves, and
monuments were found during the anti-terrorist operation carried
out by the Azerbaijani army on 19 September 2023 to eradicate
terrorists from Garabagh.
The tragedy of Garadaghli, which resulted in the orphaning of
146 children, is one of the bloodiest pages of the genocide policy
carried out by Armenians against the people of Azerbaijan to
achieve their evil intentions.
