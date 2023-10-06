Shelling In Dniprovsky District Of Kherson: Windows In High-Rise Building Shattered, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, windows in a high-rise building were smashed, according to preliminary data, one person was injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Once again today, the occupation forces are shelling Kherson. The Russians covered the Dniprovsky district of the city with fire," he said.

In particular, as noted, the Russian military hit a high-rise building near the site. Shell fragments and a blast wave smashed windows in the building from the first to the third floor.



Russians shell's central part

According to the head of the Military Administration, one person was preliminarily injured.

As reported, the Russian military shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.



Also on October 6, the enemy fired on the center of Kherson in the morning, hitting residential buildings.