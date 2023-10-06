Morning Shelling In Kharkiv Region: Enemy Drops FAB-500 On Petropavlivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Russian military massively shelled the Kupiansk district, in particular, they dropped FAB-500 on Petropavlivka, damaging houses and power poles.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.



"On October 6, at 4:00 a.m., the enemy fired a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb at the village of Petropavlivka, in the Kupiansk district. The attack damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, garages and power poles. There were no casualties," the statement said.

In addition, at about 9:10 a.m., the village of Shevchenkove, in the Kupiansk district, was shelled with a Tornado-S MLRS. It hit a vegetable garden and greenhouses on the territory of a private house. A 56-year-old man was injured.



In addition, a missile hit a field near the village.



According to the police, at 10:00 a.m., Russians fired again at Shevchenkove. Several hits were recorded: two within the village and one outside the village. A 54-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital.

Also, around 10:00 a.m., the village of Nechvolodivka was shelled with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, according to the head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych, Russian troops have been shelling the district's civilian infrastructure more frequently and intensively over the past two to three days.