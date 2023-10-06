Rheinmetall Receives Second Order To Produce Ammo For Ukraine, Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German defense concern Rheinmetall received a second order as part of the agreement with the Bundeswehr for the production of 155 mm artillery rounds.

The manufacturer reported this on its website, as seen by Ukrinform.

It is about the production of "tens of thousands of rounds for the Ukrainian and German Armed Forces."

The order amounts to a three-digit figure in millions of euros.

The Bundeswehr commissioned Rheinmetall to supply a total of tens of thousands of L15 rounds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as conventional 155 mm Assegai rounds for the German Army.

Delivery is scheduled for 2024.

It was only in July 2023 that Rheinmetall announced the conclusion of a new and expanded framework agreement with the Bundeswehr in the field of artillery. The contracts cover the supply of several hundred thousand rounds, detonators, and powder charges.

The need to replenish the ammunition depots is due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. In this context, Rheinmetall received several large orders in the field of artillery munitions.

The recently concluded framework agreement with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155 mm artillery rounds runs until 2029, and could reach around EUR 1.2 billion.

The first orders for combat and training rounds were placed immediately after the contract was signed.

Photo: dpa