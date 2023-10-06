Defense Minister Holds Meeting With General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine held a meeting with representatives of the General Staff, outlining the main areas of work, goals, and persons responsible for each of the areas.

The minister reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A soldier is our highest value. We work every day to make our military strong. We had an important meeting, outlined the main areas of work, goals, and responsible people for each of the areas. Every day, our teams continue work in their areas of responsibility. We hold coordination meetings every week. We are working toward victory," the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense. Before that, he headed the State Property Fund.