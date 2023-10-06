EU Enlargement Investment In Peace, Stability - Granada Declaration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Leaders of EU member states, who held an informal meeting of the European Council today in Granada, Spain, adopted a final declaration in which they recognized the process of EU enlargement as an investment in the peace, prosperity, and stability of the entire European continent.

The full text of the final declaration was published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

"Enlargement is a geo-strategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity. It is a driver for improving the economic and social conditions of European citizens, reducing disparities between countries, and must foster the values on which the Union is founded," the declaration reads.

As noted, in view of the prospect of further enlargement of the EU, both the European Union itself and its member states must be ready for this process. Candidate countries, in turn, should step up their own reform efforts, especially in areas such as the rule of law, in line with the very nature of the merit-based accession process and with EU assistance.

EU reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine, European future of candidate countries

"In parallel, the Union needs to lay the necessary internal groundwork and reforms. We will set our long-term ambitions and the ways to achieve them. We will address key questions related to our priorities and policies as well as our capacity to act. This will make the EU stronger and will enhance European sovereignty," the leaders of the EU states and governments emphasized.

As noted, the European Union will continue to discuss its future priorities in the coming months, with the aim of adopting the EU Strategic Agenda next year.

As reported earlier, an informal meeting of the European Council took place today in Granada, where European leaders discussed the future development and enlargement of the European Union.