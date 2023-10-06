Antonov Seals Membership In ASD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) SE Antonov received individual membership in the European Aerospace and Defense Industry Association (ASD).

This was reported by the company's press service on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"SE Antonov received individual membership in the European Aerospace and Defense Industry Association (ASD). This is the first representative of Ukraine in ASD. From now on, participation in the activities of the Association will allow direct and close cooperation and discussion of issues related to the global aerospace industry," the statement reads.

Mriya destruction: ex-executive to be tried for negligence

The state-owned enterprise emphasizes that ASD unites companies from different European countries. Therefore, Antonov's membership will allow it to gain direct access to partners and counterparties.

ASD represents directly or indirectly (through its national member associations) more than 4,000 companies from 19 European countries with more than 880,000 employees. ASD member companies account for 98% of industry turnover and 93% of industry employment in Europe.

As reported, Antonov State Enterprise became the sole shareholder of the German subsidiary Antonov Logistic Salis. The Belgian Cargo Air Solutions, which previously owned 49% of the shares, was excluded from the list of shareholders.

Photo from open sources