President Zelensky: It Is Crucial To Win This Winter, Overcome All Difficulties, And Protect People

I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

I have just chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. Lengthy, with several key issues.

First, of course, the front. The situation on the main fronts, reports from commanders, ammunition supply, and air defense.

The second issue of the Staff meeting directly related to our defense, the resilience of our state.

Energy. Preparing for winter, protecting our generation facilities, ensuring electricity and heat, and restoring everything damaged by Russian strikes and military actions.

The current leadership of Russia always does what it has done before. They repeat all their mistakes. They repeat all the evil they have done. And when things don't go their way, they think they haven't done enough evil to succeed. Such insane logic. But we must take this into account. This winter, Russian terrorists will once again try to destroy our energy system. They cannot comprehend that Ukraine will not be subjugated anyway. But they will try to launch more attacks and more attempts to bypass our defenses.

We fully understand the danger.

Today, at the Staff meeting, there were reports from the military and all officials responsible for the defense of our energy and our winter passing strategy. This included the reports of the head of government, ministers, leaders of energy companies, representatives of the communications sector, and regional administration heads. Everything related to the physical protection of facilities, rebuilding, following orders, and the course of action in case of various emergencies. Winning this winter, overcoming all difficulties, and providing protection to our people is crucial. And, by the way, local authorities must fully perform their preparatory work. Next week, we will assess the current state of winter preparedness in the regions.

We are taking further steps to strengthen our air defense and cooperate with partners to ensure the resilience of Ukrainian energy. This week has already seen significant reinforcement.

Germany – we are working with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine. This will be a significant enhancement.

Italy – I discussed with Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister, the content of a new security package for our country. Thank you!

Spain – in negotiations with Mr. Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, we not only agreed on additional Hawk air defense systems but also on support for energy equipment. Thank you!

The United Kingdom – we have a very good agreement with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak regarding security in the Black Sea and Odesa region. It's important that we don't waste time and opportunities for export work. Ukraine must maintain its role as a guarantor of global food security and retain maritime access to the world market. I thank the UK for this support.

And, of course, President Emmanuel Macron of France is doing exactly what we agreed on for greater security in Ukraine and all of Europe. There are significant results and new opportunities for our warriors. But as for the details, a bit later.

Today, we also have a decision on a new package from the Netherlands, totaling over EUR 100 million, and this package focuses specifically on supporting our energy system. Shortly, we will discuss our next steps with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Thank you!

We are also working fruitfully with the European Union. It is important for us from all perspectives to start negotiations on EU membership this year. Ukraine has almost fulfilled the seven recommendations of the European Commission, and everything will be ready from our side. The Verkhovna Rada has one step left, and it is crucial for the deputies to take that step.

The EU for Ukraine is not just economic security and a significant contribution to resolving the geopolitical stability issue. It's also motivation. Motivation for us, for our warriors, for our entire nation. Motivation to fight, to be resilient, to overcome this winter, and to achieve our national goals despite any Russian terror.

And one more thing.

Kharkiv region... Yesterday, a brutal strike hit a village in Kupiansk district. 51 casualties. The fate of three more people is still unknown. This morning, a Russian strike hit Kharkiv, right in the city, hitting ordinary buildings with a missile. Two casualties, and they were from the same family. A 10-year-old boy and his grandmother. The younger brother of the boy, who is only 11 months old, and their parents are in the hospital. My condolences to everyone whose loved ones and relatives have been killed by Russia...

Yesterday and today, leaders of states and many foreign affairs ministers expressed their condolences and condemned Russian terror. I am grateful to everyone who doesn't remain indifferent. Only together, in unity, can we overcome terror. And we will do it. States, leaders, and nations.

Many journalists, public figures, and ordinary people have supported us now and continue to support us throughout this war. Ukraine highly values every display of support, every manifestation of solidarity with us. Our victory over Russian terror will be a shared victory of all people in the world who, like Ukrainians, believe that evil and hatred must always be defeated. Always! This must be an unshakable global rule. And it will be.

Glory to our warriors! Glory to all who defend humanity and people!

Glory to Ukraine!

