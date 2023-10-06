War Update: Russian Attacks Repelled In Five Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Twenty-eight combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupation troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 14 strikes: three strikes on Russian surface-to-air missile systems, and the rest on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit one Russian command post, one air defense system, one personnel cluster, six artillery systems, and one electronic warfare system.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 57 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 43 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. The enemy also attacked Ukraine's territory with the Shahed-136/131 suicide drones.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Separate Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Podoly, Ivanivka, Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks to the east of the Luhansk region's Makiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Pisky-Radkivsky; the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Vesele.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions to the south of the Donetsk region's Andriivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Russians launched air strikes near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes. The enemy launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and to the north of the Zaporizhzhia region's Pryiutne. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled Russian attacks to the northeast of Novoprokopivka. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Russians launched an air strike near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Kherson direction, Russian invaders launched mortar and artillery strikes on Antonivka and Kherson.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine