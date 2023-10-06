Putin Announces Start Date For Gas Deliveries To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Russian gas deliveries to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan will begin on October 7, President of Russia, Vladimir Putin said during a joint press conference with President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a visit to Russia, Trend reports.

According to him, a solemn launch ceremony will be held on Saturday together with Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"In record time, both Uzbekistan and Russia, as well as Kazakhstan, have worked to create conditions for such deliveries. Our gas to Uzbekistan will transit through Kazakhstan, and a portion of the fuel will also be supplied to Kazakhstan," Putin added.

He noted that this is an important and mutually beneficial project aimed at ensuring energy security for both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's national company, QazaqGaz, and Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan.

On January 24, 2023, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and Gazprom signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.