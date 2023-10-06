Putin Announces Start Date For Gas Deliveries To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Russian gas
deliveries to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan will begin on October
7, President of Russia, Vladimir Putin said during a joint press
conference with President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is
on a visit to Russia, Trend reports.
According to him, a solemn launch ceremony will be held on
Saturday together with Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
"In record time, both Uzbekistan and Russia, as well as
Kazakhstan, have worked to create conditions for such deliveries.
Our gas to Uzbekistan will transit through Kazakhstan, and a
portion of the fuel will also be supplied to Kazakhstan," Putin
added.
He noted that this is an important and mutually beneficial
project aimed at ensuring energy security for both Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan.
Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's national company, QazaqGaz, and
Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of
Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan.
On January 24, 2023, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and
Gazprom signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107204502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.