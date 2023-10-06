Resident Of Azerbaijan's Terter Injured In Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. On October 6, at
about 20:30 (GMT+4), Zameddin Hasanli, a resident of the Gasangaya
village, Terter district, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine,
the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.
Hasanli received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the
hospital.
The fact is under investigation.
