Kuwaiti Mps Meet Senior Albanian Official In Tirana

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The delegation of Kuwait-Albania parliamentary friendship met Friday Besart Kadia, deputy minister of Europe and foreign affairs for economic diplomacy, in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

During the meeting, head of the delegation MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi expressed hope that Albania, which is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, would back Kuwait's stance on the convention on the regulation of maritime navigation in the Khawr Abd Allah signed between Kuwait and Iraq in 2012.

Iraq's court has recently ruled that the convention is unconstitutional although the country's parliament endorsed. The accord then was submitted to the UN.

Kuwait always reiterates the respect of international commitments and the principles of good neighborliness, he said.

He expressed hope that Albania would support Kuwait's nomination for UN Human Rights Council membership from 2024-2026.

Meanwhile, Kadia called for backing Albania's nomination for the same post in October, referring to commercial and investment opportunities of his country in all domains, including tourism.

The delegation includes MPs Adel Al-Damghi, Osama Shahin and Falah Al-Hajri. Charge de 'affairs at Kuwait's Embassy to Albania Ambassador Khaled Al-Shami and First Secretary Adnan Al-Ghonaim attended the meeting. (end) tab

