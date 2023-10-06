Arab League Deplores Terrorist' Attack On Syria's Military Academy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Friday condemned the "gruesome terrorist" attack that targeted Syria's military academy in Homs, and killed and wounded several people.

In a statement, the League expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

It said that the attack is a "flagrant violation" of Syria's stability.

The League stressed the necessity of continuing all efforts aiming to eradicate "terrorism" in all its forms, it noted.

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament deplored the assault, offering its heartfelt sympathy over the victims, wishing a rapid recovery to the wounded.

The parliament affirmed its full rejection to terrorism in all its forms, calling on the international community to enhance cooperation to eradicate terrorism.

On Thursday, Syria's authorities announced a drone attack on a graduating ceremony of military officers in Homs, killing 80 people and wounded 240 others.

Among the dead are six women and six children, Minister of Health Hassan Al-Ghabbash was quoted by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) as saying.

He added that 155 women and 22 children who attended the ceremony were among the wounded. (end)

