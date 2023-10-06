Official: Qatar Is Able To Host Several International Exhibitions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar has the ability to host varied international exhibitions due to its distinguished capabilities, head of communications at Qatar Tourism Dr. Butahian Al-Janahi said Friday.

Speaking to KUNA and the Kuwait TV in a joint statement during 2023 Geneva Motor Show - Qatar, Al Janahi said it is the first edition of the exhibition to be held outside Geneva since 1905, adding that there are some events during the show.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman inaugurated the motor show, which will be available for audience Saturday and run until October 14. (end)

