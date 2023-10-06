Italy Rules Out Prospects Of Restoring Peace To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday voiced pessimism at prospects of restoring peace to war-hammered Ukraine however he affirmed Rome's support for any efforts aimed at attaining this purpose.

Tajani, in televised remarks, said he is not optimistic, however "we should not give up," for there is a need for substantial resolve to establish peace "and I always leave the door open" for it.

Tajani indicated that the international community could not tolerate witnessing "daily massacres," but he stressed the solution must not lie in Ukraine's surrender to Russia.

"We are not at war with Russia but we are defending Ukraine's right for independence," he elaborated.

Russia must pull out of Ukraine because it launched an aggression on a free and independent state, he added, lauding Saudi Arabia's efforts that led to persuading the Chinese to hold talks with the Russians on the prospects of a settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

Italy and other European states have thrown their weight behind Kyiv since Moscow sent in huge forces more than a year ago in what Moscow branded as a special military operation.

The war has dragged on since then with form of the fight turning largely into a war of attrition. (end)

