European Summit Ends With No Conclusive Outcome

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The European summit held in Spain "made some headways in reforming the immigration system" but the top level meeting concluded without adopting a final communique on the issue due to opposition by Poland and Hungary.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Granada, where the meeting was held, President of the European council Charles Michel, Chairperson of te European Commission Ursula van der Leyen and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke concurrently about the necessity to pursue joint action to combat human trade and enhance cooperation with North African countries namely Tunisia, the bridge for immigration seekers from the African contient seeking better living in Europe.

The joint news conference was held in the aftermath of the unofficial meeting of the European Council that involved heads of state and governments of the 27 member countries in the EU.

Poland and Hungary voiced opposition to a blueprints for regulating immigration to Europe, thus the conferees failed to make a final announcement on the issue. The Poles rejected a German plan to accept granting refuge to illegal immigrants.

Officials said the conferees agreed on pursuing the support for Ukraine and argued that new members in the EU must meet the terms to be part of the bloc. (pickup previous)

