Kuwait Fire Force Campaign Educates Public On Safety

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The campaign "a safe house" launched by Kuwait Fire Force in cooperation with Equate aims at educating families and housekeepers about safety procedures and preventing accidents and fires.

The campaiagn that kicked off on the the fair ground in Mishref on September 26 is proceeding at the Avenues mall until tomorrow Saturday, then will shift to Kuwait University from next Monday until Thursday.

The activity features lectures, seminars and an exhibition showing how to make safety procedures at home. (end) hmd