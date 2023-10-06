Kuwait Calls For More Legislations To Protect Children

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has called upon the international community to bolster efforts for enacting more legislations to protect children from violence and poverty.

The Kuwaiti stance came in a statement addressed by the diplomatic attache Shahed Al-Menaifi, on Thursday, at a session of the UN third committee (tasked with social, humanitarian and cultural affairs).

Elaborating, the diplomatic attache Al-Menaifi warned against ramifications of mushrooming crises on the world stage, affecting livelihood of millions of people who are coerced to bear multiple social and humanitarian hardships -- particularly suffered by millions of children.

The State of Kuwait, she said, appeals to the international community and agencies and the civil society to provide protection for civilians particularly the children. "And we call on parties of conflicts in any spot of the world to allow delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians," said Al-Menaifi.

She affirmed the State of Kuwait's keenness on supporting people who suffer from strifes and urged the concerned UN agencies to alleviate suffering among the children.

At home, the Kuwaiti authorities have enacted legislations for safeguarding the family in general and the child in particular, she said, noting establishment of the family court and enacting a special law for safeguarding children rights in 2015.

Al-Menaifi re-affirmed Kuwait's resolve to enhance the child rights, support efforts by states and organizations to protect children, namely their rights and dignity and establish "a world suitable for the children." (end)

