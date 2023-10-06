Prisoners Rebel And Fire Claims 3 Lives In Eastern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Prisoners kept behind bars at a jail in the eastern town of Zahle rebelled on Thursday amid a fire that claimed three lives, the official National News Agency reported.

The NNA said at least 16 inmates were injured when peers set fire inside the prison, adding that army troops and security personnel were deployed around the prison while civil defense units put out the blazes and evacuated the inmates. (end)

kbs









