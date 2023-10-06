'Future Networked Car' Symposium Held In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) co-organized the "Future Networked Car Symposium 2023" today, under the platinum sponsorship of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

Held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), the symposium aimed to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration between the automotive and telecommunication industries in the GCC and beyond, showcase innovative technologies and solutions for automated vehicles, connectivity, and cybersecurity, and highlight the challenges and opportunities for networked cars in the GCC.

The event also aimed to present best practices and standards required to enable the safety of future networked cars in the GCC and discuss the regulatory and policy frameworks required to support the deployment of networked cars.

The event covered a range of topics related to the future of networked cars. The four major subjects were 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, autonomous driving, cybersecurity, and software developed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

CRA's Public Relations and Communication Unit Manager Eng. Hussain Salatt said: "The symposium brought together elite national and international automotive and telecommunication experts to explore innovative ideas and solutions, in addition to discussing relevant topics from technical and regulatory perspectives, to shape the future of the networked car."

He added: "CRA is keen to take part in international discussions and explore new trends, technologies, and related telecommunications standards, to ensure that the regulatory framework is aligned with best practices and international standards, enabling Qatar to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. That will contribute to achieving the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030."

"We highly appreciated the support of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority in organizing this symposium," said Deputy Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau Dr. Bilel Jamoussi.

He added: "Opportunities and challenges can differ considerably in different contexts and our hope is that today will mark the start of a global tour for this symposium that helps us to achieve safer roads worldwide."