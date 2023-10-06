Skye Homes Announces Exclusive Limited-Time Promotion: Up To $3,000 Advance For Moving Costs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Skye Homes is thrilled to announce an exclusive limited-time promotion that aims to assist homeowners with their moving expenses.

- Jake KnightSAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skye Homes, a direct homebuying company , is announcing a limited-time promotion that aims to assist homeowners with their moving expenses. Beginning immediately and running until December 31, 2023, Skye Homes will provide qualified homeowners with an advance of up to $3,000 for moving-related costs, helping to alleviate the financial burden associated with relocating.The Skye Homes team understands that moving can be a challenging and costly process. Recognizing the need to support homeowners during this transitional period, the company has introduced this unique promotion. The funds advanced by Skye Homes will be credited towards the purchase price at closing, offering homeowners a practical solution to cover essential moving expenses.Key Details of the Promotion:Advance for Moving Costs: Skye Homes will provide homeowners with an advance of up to $3,000 to assist with moving-related expenses.Promotion Duration: The promotion is valid from October 6, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Homeowners must close their property sale within this time frame to qualify for the advance.Credited Towards Purchase Price: The funds advanced by Skye Homes will be credited directly towards the purchase price at closing. It is important to note that this advance is not in addition to the purchase offer amount.Nationwide Eligibility: Homeowners from all over the United States are eligible to participate in this promotion, making it accessible to those seeking to sell their homes to Skye Homes.Hassle-Free Process: Skye Homes is committed to making the process as seamless as possible for homeowners. They will work closely with each client to ensure a smooth and stress-free transaction.Commenting on this promotion, Jake Knight, President of Skye Homes, stated, "At Skye Homes, we understand the financial strain that can accompany the moving process. Our goal is to make the transition as easy as possible for homeowners who are considering selling a home to an investor . This promotion reflects our commitment to providing practical solutions to homeowners nationwide."To take advantage of this limited-time promotion and find out more about Skye Homes, interested homeowners are encouraged to visit the company's website at or contact the Skye Homes team directly at (866) 207-1940.

