Wireless Testing Market Size Is Expected To Grow $16.80 Billion By 2028| Registering A CAGR Of 6.9%

Wireless Testing Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Wireless Testing Market by Offering, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

The global wireless testing market size is expected to reach $16.80 billion by 2028 from $10.48 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The wireless communications market has grown significantly with devices that required to undergo effective wireless testing to ensure they perform correctly and are reliable, safe, and secure. The increased integration of wireless technologies is enabling connectivity services in all kinds of devices and applications, such as connected cars, smartphones, wearable's, smart cities, smart grids, smart homes, and eHealth.

In addition, wireless testing solutions like chipset testing, UE testing, and wireless security testing focus on the performance and quality of experience for the latest technologies. There are also pre-silicon verification and post-silicon verification that help improve the quality and performance of the devices, which use wireless protocols like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, LTE, 2G, 3G, 3GPP, 4G, and 5G.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the wireless testing industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, wireless testing market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the wireless testing industry include:

⦁SGS Group

⦁Anritsu Corporation

⦁Bureau Veritas

⦁DEKRA SE

⦁Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

⦁Intertek Group Plc

⦁TUV Rheinland

⦁Viavi Solutions Inc.

⦁Electro Magnetic Test Inc.

⦁EXFO Inc.

The prominent factors that drive the wireless testing market growth include increase in adoption of smart electronic appliances, increase in advancement in wireless technologies and surge in usage of smart devices. Rise in adoption of smart devices in emerging economies creates growth opportunities for wireless testing market.

In addition, growth in population and surge in Internet penetration are some of the key factors boosting the demand for smart devices. However, lack of skilled workforce and high cost are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high adoption of Internet of things (IoT) technologies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the wireless testing industry during the forecast period.

By region, the wireless testing market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that North America contributed maximum revenue in 2019. The wireless testing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as increase in adoption of smart device and mobile devices and surge in demand for wireless technologies contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global wireless testing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall wireless testing market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and wireless testing market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current wireless testing market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the wireless testing market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

