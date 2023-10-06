Hack Your Health By Ketocon Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) proudly announces its collaboration with Hack Your Health by KetoCon as a Presenting Sponsor for International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. With a shared dedication to advancing knowledge and promoting the benefits of metabolic health, this partnership reinforces the importance of collaborative efforts in the health and wellness space.Hack Your Health, formerly known as KetoCon, has since its 2017 inception served as a beacon for individuals looking to improve their metabolic health through low-carb, zero-carb, and ketogenic diets. With a focus on community-driven education, the annual Hack Your Health event offers both knowledge and camaraderie to attendees, ensuring an impactful and immersive experience.Robin Switzer, CEO and Founder of Hack Your Health, said, "Our journey over the years, culminating in Hack Your Health, is about more than just metabolic health. It's about fostering a community that understands, supports, and empowers its members to take charge of their well-being. We are excited and honored to partner with MTIH for International Metabolic Health Day, further emphasizing our collective commitment to this vital cause."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization .Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the "Metabolic Approach to Cancer," and Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH, remarked, "Robin Switzer's dedication and journey resonate deeply with MTIH's mission. Through Hack Your Health's partnership, we envision a more informed and proactive community ready to embrace metabolic health's transformative power. Collaborations like this pave the way for a healthier future."The next Hack Your Health event is scheduled for May 31 - June 2, 2024, at the Palmer Event Center in Austin, TX. The event promises a blend of groundbreaking research, personal stories, and actionable insights, and an interactive expo hall, continuing its tradition of making metabolic health knowledge accessible to all. For more details about Hack Your Health and to witness metabolic health advocacy in action, please visit .International Metabolic Health Day, taking place on Oct. 10, 2023, is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies. For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,Hack Your Health by KetoCon: Robin Switzer, CEO,

