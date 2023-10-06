Dubai Announced As Official Destination Partner Of Football Giants Real Madrid

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 4:45 PM

European football giants Real Madrid have signed an agreement with Visit Dubai, the emirate's tourism arm, making it their official destination partner, the club said in a statement.

Aimed at generating brand-new growth opportunities for the two parties, the arrangement will introduce the spirit and beauty of Dubai to the Santiago Bernabeu, the home ground of Real Madrid, it added. The deal covers both men's and women's football teams,

The collaboration, which is part of the Dubai-D33 Economic Agenda, will offer various unique and special experiences to both Dubai and Real Madrid fans.

"We are very proud of this new partnership with Visit Dubai as the club's first official destination. Dubai is striving for excellence in all its entertainment activities, a goal shared by the club,” said Emilio Butragueno, director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid.

"We are delighted to be bringing this exciting tourist destination to our fanbase of millions of Madridistas around the world."

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), hoped to“consolidate Dubai's position among the top three global cities” by inking the deal with Los Blancos.

“This game-changing collaboration between Dubai and the greatest club in the world is built upon a shared vision and values, where every achievement serves as motivation to pursue new heights," Kazim said in a statement. "With our aim to consolidate Dubai's position among the top three global cities, this strategic alliance will harness the strengths of a leading destination and the world's most celebrated team, to reaffirm Dubai globally as the best city to visit, live, and work in."

The brand-new deal with Visit Dubai will shortly be complemented by the world's first Real Madrid theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Built by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the site is expected to offer various football-related games where tourists and visitors will be able to test their skills. The theme park is expected to open later this year.

According to the statement released by the club, the park will comprise a museum, football skill games, restaurants and commercial areas selling official Real Madrid products.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: World's first Real Madrid theme park to have football games to test skills

World's first Real Madrid theme park to come up in Dubai

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching moment with Iranian artist Fatemeh who paints with her feet