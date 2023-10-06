(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Love and Legacy with Freedom Restoration Solutions

Celebrating Love and Legacy: Freedom Restoration Solutions Unveils Wedding Services

- Tabitha Cheyenne LewisLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tabitha Cheyenne Lewis, an in-house notary with over 8 years of expertise in the banking industry, has launched her independent venture, Freedom Restoration Solutions. Leveraging her background as a Loan Sales Agent, Lewis has become a Certified Loan Signing Agent through the NNA & Loan Signing System, offering dedicated notary services tailored to the needs of the community.With a passion for serving her community, Lewis's services extend beyond traditional notary roles. In addition to her notary services, Tabitha Lewis offers her expertise as an Ordained Minister, providing Wedding Officiate Services for those needing to get married before closing on their dream home or property.Lewis provides a Quick One-on-One Elope Experience for $100.00 with a 50% deposit to secure the day, meeting clients at agreed locations near her. She is also available to travel, with a fee of $6.55 every 10 miles.For those seeking a more elaborate celebration, Freedom Restoration Solutions offers a Small Wedding Full Ceremony for a maximum of 15-20 guests at $450.00, with a 50% deposit to secure the day. Vows Renewal Services are available for $75.00 with a 50% deposit, providing a Quick One-on-One Experience. Alternatively, a Vows Renewal Full Ceremony for 15-20 guests can be arranged at $275.00 with a 50% deposit.Lewis's motivation behind her venture is deeply personal.“I started this business to offer services to my community, connecting Realtors with Escrow Officers and Title Officers. This allows me to understand the programs available for the community, enabling me to host events that help people find homes. Moreover, it's about leaving a legacy for my 4- and 6-year-old sons. I never imagined that my journey as a notary public would lead me to become a loan signing officer,” Lewis explains.Clients interested in Lewis's services are invited to secure their dates promptly. Lewis's message to potential clients is direct and clear:“I am available. Book today!”. For more information or to book Tabitha Cheyenne Lewis's services, please contact:

Tabitha Cheyenne Lewis

Freedom Restoration Solutions

+1 501-658-0947

