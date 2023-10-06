Dr. Mercola Announced As A Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023, spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is a global movement to change the narrative surrounding metabolic health and chronic diseases. It is with great enthusiasm that we announce Dr. Joseph Mercola as a Gold Sponsor for this transformative event, a collaboration that promises to deepen our understanding of metabolic health's role in overall wellness and chronic disease prevention.Dr. Joseph Mercola, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Osteopathic Physician, is a beacon of holistic wellness, and the founder of Mercola , the most visited natural health site worldwide. Dr. Mercola has been a lifelong advocate for holistic medicine, regenerative practices, and principles of informed consent, creating a legacy of promoting transparency and sustainability in the health sector.Dr. Mercola's comprehensive approach to wellness has earned him numerous awards and recognitions, highlighting his contributions to holistic medicine and his unwavering pursuit to change the modern health paradigm. He said,“Being a Sponsor for the International Metabolic Health Day is a continuation of my lifelong mission to help people take control of their health. This partnership is an opportunity to further enlighten the global community about the intrinsic link between metabolic health and chronic diseases and to foster a proactive, informed approach to holistic wellness.”Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, the co-founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is delighted to welcome Dr. Mercola's support. She stated, "Dr. Mercola's commitment to holistic, regenerative health practices aligns seamlessly with the vision of International Metabolic Health Day. His vast knowledge and passion for true wellness make this collaboration a powerful alliance, ensuring that our message resonates globally and inspires change in how we approach metabolic health and wellness."For more details about International Metabolic Health Day, please visit .About Dr. MercolaDr. Joseph Mercola is the Founder and Owner of Mercola, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Osteopathic Physician (DO), New York Times Bestselling Author, Fellow of the American College of Nutrition, Ultimate Wellness Game Changer Awardee, Philanthropist, and Natural Health Advocate. Dr. Mercola has always been passionate about helping preserve and enhance the health of the global community, and he takes a“whole-person” approach to wellness, helping you develop attitudes and lifestyles that can help you Take Control of Your Health. By sharing valuable knowledge about holistic medicine, regenerative practices and informed consent principles, he has become the most trusted source for natural health information, with a legacy of promoting sustainability and transparency. For more information about Dr. Mercola, visit .About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,Dr. Mercola:

